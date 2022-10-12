Check out county-by-county guide for early voting in the November election

Registered voters in the Tampa Bay area will be able to fill out their ballots at least two weeks before the election on Nov. 8.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With less than one month until the November election, early voting will begin in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and other counties.

Registered voters in the Tampa Bay area will be able to fill out their ballots at least two weeks before the election on Nov. 8. Early voting provides another opportunity for those who are unable to vote in person on election day. It's also an option for voters worried about long lines at their polling place.

Supervisors of elections have announced the times and dates for early voting in their perspective counties. Mark these dates if you're looking to cast your vote early:

Citrus County

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Oct. 24 through Nov. 5.

Click here to find a polling place.

Hardee County

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Oct. 22 through Nov. 5.

Location: Hardee County Public Library, 315 N. 6th Avenue, Wauchula, Florida

Hernando County

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Oct. 26 through Nov. 5.

Click here to find a polling location.

Highlands County

Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, time is to be determined.

Click here to find a polling location.

Hillsborough County

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.

Click here to find a polling location.

Manatee County

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.

Click here to find a polling location.

Pasco County

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Oct. 26 through Nov. 5.

Click here to find a polling location.

Pinellas County

Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, time is to be determined.

Click here to find your polling location.

Polk County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Oct. 24 through Nov. 5.

Click here to find a polling location.

Sarasota County

8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, Oct. 24 through Nov. 6

Click here to find a polling location.