Here's your guide to Florida voting while in the military

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're serving our country and happen to be overseas, you absolutely can vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
Here's what you need to know:
The basic steps:
- Register and request your absentee ballot in one easy step. Fill out the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) and send it to your election office.
- Your local election office is in the county where you have established residency. It's recommended to fill one out every year or when you move.
- Here's information specific to Florida.
- Fill out and send in your ballot when it arrives.
Florida deadlines:
For Florida residents, the deadline for registration was Oct. 11
Ballot request
- Your request for a mail ballot must be received by Oct. 29
- Your request for an email/inline or fax ballot must be received by Nov. 8
Ballot return
- If you are within the U.S., your mail ballot must be received by Nov. 8
- If you are outside the U.S. your mail ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 8
Check the status of your ballot here.
Click here for the Florida Division of Elections.
Possible voting issues and how to get help:
- If your ballot doesn't arrive, you can go here to fill out an emergency backup ballot. Your voting assistance officer can provide you with an emergency or backup ballot called an SF 186 Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot, or you can use the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot online assistant to help you fill out the form.
- Assistance with any portion of the absentee voting process can be obtained by contacting your Installation Voter Assistance Office. Service-specific voting information can be found by contacting your Service Voting Action Officer.