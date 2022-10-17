Here's your guide to Florida voting while in the military

Time is limited: Check out the deadlines you need to know.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're serving our country and happen to be overseas, you absolutely can vote in the Nov. 8 general election.

Here's what you need to know:

The basic steps:

Register and request your absentee ballot in one easy step. Fill out the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) and send it to your election office. Your local election office is in the county where you have established residency. It's recommended to fill one out every year or when you move.

Here's information specific to Florida. Fill out and send in your ballot when it arrives.

Florida deadlines:

For Florida residents, the deadline for registration was Oct. 11

Ballot request

Your request for a mail ballot must be received by Oct. 29

Your request for an email/inline or fax ballot must be received by Nov. 8

Ballot return

If you are within the U.S., your mail ballot must be received by Nov. 8

the U.S., your mail ballot by If you are outside the U.S. your mail ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 8

Check the status of your ballot here.

Click here for the Florida Division of Elections.

Possible voting issues and how to get help: