x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vote

Here's your guide to Florida voting while in the military

Time is limited: Check out the deadlines you need to know.
Credit: Jon Schulte - stock.adobe.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're serving our country and happen to be overseas, you absolutely can vote in the Nov. 8 general election.

Here's what you need to know: 

The basic steps: 

  1. Register and request your absentee ballot in one easy step. Fill out the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) and send it to your election office.
  2. Fill out and send in your ballot when it arrives.

Florida deadlines:

For Florida residents, the deadline for registration was Oct. 11

Ballot request 

  • Your request for a mail ballot must be received by Oct. 29
  • Your request for an email/inline or fax ballot must be received by Nov. 8 

Ballot return

  • If you are within the U.S., your mail ballot must be received by Nov. 8 
  • If you are outside the U.S. your mail ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 8

Check the status of your ballot here

Click here for the Florida Division of Elections.

Possible voting issues and how to get help:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Tuesday is the final day to register to vote for the November election

Before You Leave, Check This Out