What you need to know about US Senate race between Demings, Rubio

Rep. Val Demings and Sen. Marco Rubio squared off in their first and only debate one week before early voting.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As early voting begins and Floridians get ready to bubble in their vote this midterm, voters will look to elect either Rep. Val Demings or incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio for U.S. Senate.

Rubio and his Democratic challenger, Demings, squared off in their first and only debate on Oct. 18. The two covered a range of topics from abortion, voting rights, to insurance and more. The debate allowed voters to judge who would best fit the U.S. Senate as Rubio and Demings discussed sea level rise and the ability to pass legislation. While the two discussed different points of view on a range of topics, the only item Rubio and Demings had in common was that they both derive from working-class families.

The latest polling average from RealClearPolitics shows Rubio with about a 6-point advantage over Demings, with polls conducted in September to October leaning toward the Republican incumbent.

Senators serve six-year terms and are staggered over even years. This way about one-third of the Senate is up for reelection during any election. This election, Republicans are looking to flip the balance of power as Democrats have held a slim majority in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

Marco Rubio

Incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio has held his seat in the U.S. Senate since 2010. The Miami-born Senator runs on the objective to "bring the American Dream back into the reach of those who feel it slipping away." Currently, Rubio serves as Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee of Intelligence and is also a member of the Foreign Relations Committee.

During Rubio and Demings televised debate, Rubio said he is pro-life with exceptions when it comes to abortion rights. He also highlighted his response to Hurricane Ian and stood by his plan to ready emergency response and long-term recovery when it comes to natural disasters. Rubio also argued that he's passed more bills than Demings under a Democratic president.

Val Demings

Demings powered through the primary election, garnering 84% of the vote to defeat three Democratic challengers for U.S. Senate. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, the former chief of police was the first woman to lead the Orlando Police Department from 2007 to 2011. Demings is also First Lady of Orange County where her husband, Jerry Demings, has served as mayor since December 2018. She has served as U.S. Representative from Florida's 10th congressional district since 2017.

The 65-year-old woman has been vocal about supporting a woman's right to an abortion up to "viability," reducing gun violence and curbing crime. She's running on six key issues: the economy, healthcare, housing, public safety, the environment, national security.

During the one and only debate against Rubio, Demings claimed in all of Rubio's years in the Senate, he's done nothing for Floridians as property insurance surges. And said she's reached out to the government to ask what can be done to protect Florida homeowners.