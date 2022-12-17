Walmart launches delivery drones to 5 Tampa Bay area stores

Customers who live within a mile of the selected stores can get same-day delivery via drone on certain items.

TAMPA, Fla. — Look up! The future is now? Walmart announced it launched delivery drones at five of its stores around the Tampa Bay area, meaning customers who live close by can get same-day delivery via one of these drones.

Five stores across the Tampa Bay area now have the option for customers living within a mile of the select locations can place orders on more than 10,000 eligible items and have them delivered to their homes in as little as 30 minutes, the grocery giant said in a news release.

There are a few restrictions, such as the order can't weigh more than 10 pounds, but there are no order minimums, according to Walmart. Customers will have to shell out a $3.99 delivery fee, however.

Other requirements include placing those orders online via www.droneupdelivery.com between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time.

If you're ordering drone delivery service for the first time, you can use the provided promo code FreeDeliveryFL to have that delivery fee waived, Walmart said.

"Walmart drone delivery can deliver even the most fragile products like the eggs needed for those Christmas cookies, in as little as 30 minutes — a great solution for customers in a hurry that forgot an ingredient," a news release stated in part.

Walmart explains that drones can deliver fragile items right to your front door via a cable that "gently lowers the package into the customer's yard."

So where exactly are these stores that will soon have drones buzzing around to make deliveries?

Walmart Supercenter #994- 8745 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655

8745 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Walmart Supercenter #941- 2140 Bloomingdale Avenue, Valrico, FL 33596

2140 Bloomingdale Avenue, Valrico, FL 33596 Walmart Supercenter #3347- 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884

7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33884 Walmart Supercenter #2740- 19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647

19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647 Walmart Supercenter #3463- 1208 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511