Weeki Wachee Springs State Park re-opening Thursday

The park shut down in March 2020 to limit the spread of COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — One of Florida's most famous attractions will open back up Thursday morning.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will start allowing visitors back at 9 a.m. on March 18.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park announced it was closing in March 2020 when Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all Florida State Parks to shut down to prevent to spread of COVID-19.

Now, one year later, the park is welcoming back guests.

The park listed some changes on Facebook people will see when they go. Those changes are mostly COVID-19 safety measures and guidelines.

Here's what people can expect:

Seating at the mermaid show will be assigned as people arrive and get tickets into the park.

The Ranger Experience will have limited seating.

The Wilderness River Cruise is not yet operational.

Buccaneer Bay waterpark will also open daily through March 21. From March 22-May 29, the waterslides, kiddie pool, and lazy river will only be available on weekends. The waterpark will open full-time for the summer on May 29.

The swimming/beach areas will remain open daily.

Outdoor cooking, including with a grill or any type of heating element, is not permitted at the park. All coolers that enter the park must be 45 quarts or smaller.

You can read more about the park's safety protocols here.