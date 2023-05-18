Tampa man appears on Wheel of Fortune Thursday

Cesar and his husband, Chris, are big fans of Wheel of Fortune and watch nightly.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man had the chance to win big on Wheel of Fortune Thursday evening.

Cesar Redaja appeared on Wheel of Fortune's HSN/HSN+ Shopping Spree Week where viewers at home also have the chance to win one of five $10,000 HSN/HSN+ shopping sprees.

Redaja and his husband are big Wheel of Fortune fans. The two tune in to the show each night and compete with each other to see who can solve the puzzles first. It's actually a tradition that started with Redaja's family when he was growing up.

The couple is big on Disney. So much so, that Chris surprised Cesar with a trip to Disneyland in California where he proposed. When Cesar said yes, it was only right that the two wed at Walt Disney World in Florida. They'd later go on to spend their honeymoon at Disneyland Paris.

"One of his dreams is to land on the $1 million wedge, proudly hold it up high, and do a little dance," a news release from Wheel of Fortune said. "With any winnings, Cesar would like to help some of his friends financially and take his parents on a much-deserved vacation."

Following the conclusion of Thursday's episode, Redaja didn't win $1 million, but he might need a bigger wallet. Redaja took home $29,448 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Portugal.