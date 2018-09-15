A Gibsonton woman was killed Friday night when she was struck by the mirror of a passing van in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 52-year-old woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was walking southbound on U.S. 301 south of Sabal Industrial Boulevard at about 8:10 p.m. when she was struck by the mirror on a 2012 Ford E350 van driven by Justin Larry, 21, of Seffner.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Charges are pending, FHP said.

