TAMPA, Fla. — Pepsi is on a mission to support Black-owned businesses, and it's starting right here in Tampa Bay.
Ybor City restaurant 7th + Grove was recently featured in Pepsi's "Dig In" campaign to support Black-owned restaurants.
The restaurant was selected, along with three others across the country, as part of Pepsi's journey toward racial equality. According to PepsiCo's website, the company is launching "a more than $400 million set of initiatives over five years to lift up Black communities and increase Black representation at PepsiCo."
The "Dig In" campaign will provide training, increase visibility, and create business growth opportunities for Black-owned restaurants.
This comes after many of the institutional barriers faced by Black business owners were brought to light during social justice movements last summer.
The 30-second ad featuring 7th + Grove was played during Saturday's Buccaneers game.
- Florida reports first identified case of new COVID-19 variant initially found in the UK
- Online vaccine booking system leaves many seniors frustrated
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
- A look at the history of the Super Bowl in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter