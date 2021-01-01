7th + Grove is featured in a new Pepsi campaign supporting Black-owned restaurants.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pepsi is on a mission to support Black-owned businesses, and it's starting right here in Tampa Bay.

Ybor City restaurant 7th + Grove was recently featured in Pepsi's "Dig In" campaign to support Black-owned restaurants.

The restaurant was selected, along with three others across the country, as part of Pepsi's journey toward racial equality. According to PepsiCo's website, the company is launching "a more than $400 million set of initiatives over five years to lift up Black communities and increase Black representation at PepsiCo."

The "Dig In" campaign will provide training, increase visibility, and create business growth opportunities for Black-owned restaurants.

This comes after many of the institutional barriers faced by Black business owners were brought to light during social justice movements last summer.

The 30-second ad featuring 7th + Grove was played during Saturday's Buccaneers game.

🍽️ Ready to dine for a good cause? 🍽️ We are proud to announce Pepsi Dig In – a platform that supports black-owned restaurants by providing training, business growth opportunities, and raising visibility for the industry. Stay tuned for more information. pic.twitter.com/axzxDXkpNB — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 26, 2020

