ZOLFO SPRINGS, Florida — Catching criminals and sniffing out drugs is all in a day's work for Zeus, one of the K-9 stars at the Hardee County Sheriff's Office.

Zeus' human partner put him to work earlier this month after a car ran a stop sign in Zolfo Springs.

During a traffic stop on Nov. 6, a deputy recognized the passenger from other encounters he's had with the law. Deputies said Daniel Juarez had an active warrant for violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators say Zeus sniffed around the car and alerted then to drugs inside. Deputies searched the vehicle and located numerous amounts of drug equipment containing methamphetamine, a stolen firearm and a large amount of methamphetamine (about 13.1 grams without packaging). They also say a notebook was also located containing the names of known drug users in the county and the dollar amounts they owed Juarez.

Juarez was booked into the Hardee County Jail and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon without a license. He was also charged with the intent to sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

RELATED: Someone tried to smuggle liquid cocaine into Houston by putting it in shampoo bottles

RELATED: Florida man steals Jeep, crashes, gets naked, steals deputy's car then dies, sheriff's office says

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter