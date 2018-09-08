TAMPA, Fla. -- The Florida Lottery recently gave players more time to pick and play some of its daily games.

As of Sunday, Aug. 5, the evening draw times for PICK Daily Games moved from 7:57 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Each game costs 50 cents or $1 to play. Top prizes range from $50 to $50,000.

The PICK games are drawn twice daily at 1:30 p.m. and now 9:45 p.m.

For more information about the PICK games, visit the Florida Lottery's website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP