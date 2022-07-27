Someone from Florida won $1M in Mega Millions drawing

Was it you?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida has a new millionaire!

While no one won Tuesday night's $830 million Mega Millions jackpot, someone in the Sunshine State did win a cool $1 million, according to the state lottery website.

That lucky winner matched all five white balls but, sadly, came up short in matching the gold Mega Ball. Eight other people nationwide did the same and will collect $1 million.

You might want to double check your tickets — the winning numbers are 7, 29, 60, 63, 66, with gold Mega Ball 15. Nine people in Florida won $10,000 by matching four out of five white balls, plus the gold Mega Ball. Not too shabby.

Mega Millions said traffic to its website Tuesday was "more than any in the history of megamillions.com" as people scrambled to check the numbers, according to The Associated Press.

The jackpot was the third largest prize in the game's history and the fourth largest for any game. Since no one won, it only goes up from here: Friday night's jackpot is up to an estimated $1.025 billion. Those who opt for the cash option can walk away with $602.5 million.

If there's any consolation to consider, the odds of winning it all haven't changed. According to Mega Millions, there's a 1 in 302,575,350 shot of taking home the jackpot.

Unfortunately, you have a greater chance of getting killed by hornets, becoming president of the United States, making it big in Hollywood, or even going to the emergency room with a pogo stick-related injury.