No one won the Powerball jackpot, but 2 Florida players won at least $1 million

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No one took home the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot on Halloween, but two Floridians did get a special treat.

Three players from Florida, New York and Oklahoma won the Match 5+ Power Play for a $2 million prize. Another Florida player was among seven others who matched 5 numbers to win $1 million.

CBS12 reports that one ticket was bought at the Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview and the second was purchased at a liquor store in Pensacola.

Still, no one has hit all six winning numbers, bumping the jackpot up to $1.2 billion — the second-largest in Powerball history and the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The lump sum cash option for the jackpot, which is usually what winners select, stands at $596.7 million.

The next drawing is set for 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, so you still have time to get your ticket.

The chances of winning the Powerball are slim — 1 in 292.2 million, to be exact. But there are some lucky stores in Florida that have sold multiple winning tickets over the years.

Some of the luckiest spots in the Tampa Bay area are:

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes. Once a winning ticket matches the drawing, the Powerball jackpot starts over again at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won.