Check your Mega Millions tickets right now!

Did you just snatch the $667 million jackpot? Here are the winning numbers for the Oct. 16 drawing: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 with Mega Ball 9.

Congratulations, maybe! Probably not, though! The odds of winning are 302,575,350 to 1.

If you're a lucky soul, you might as well check out the 12 cool things and 10 stupid things to buy right now.

