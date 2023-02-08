Zephyrhills woman claims $2M Powerball prize

The 33-year-old woman bought her winning ticket from a gas station in Gibsonton.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A 33-year-old woman from Zephyrhills just earned a whole lot of cash!

Simone Capers claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held back on Oct. 29, 2022, the Florida Lottery said in a news release Tuesday.

Capers' winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers. Unfortunately, she couldn't get an even bigger prize because her ticket did not match the Powerball number.

The 33-year-old bought her winning ticket from a Circle K located on Gibsonton Drive in Gibsonton.

"The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket," the Florida Lottery stated in the news release.

If you have not yet had enough luck to claim millions of dollars from Powerball, don't lose hope yet.

There will be another drawing held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. For those who want to test their luck must buy their tickets by 10 p.m. on the same day as the drawing to be eligible for a reward.

"Since joining POWERBALL in 2009, the game has generated more than $2.65 billion in contributions to education statewide," the Florida Lottery said in a statement. "Florida is among the top-selling POWERBALL states in the country, with more than 120.3 million winning tickets totaling more than $3.5 billion in prizes, including 16 jackpot winners."