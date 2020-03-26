MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A trip to the grocery store turned into something much more for a New Jersey man. He is now charged with terroristic threats.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, on Sunday, George Falcone, 50, was at a Wegmans when a concerned employee asked him to step back from a food display. The woman told police she felt he was too close to the food.

That's when Falcone allegedly stepped forward, leaned toward her and coughed on her. He is then accused of laughing and saying he was infected with COVID-19.

A detective with the Manalapan Police Department was working a security detail at the store and approached Falcone, who allegedly refused to cooperate. After approximately 40 minutes, Falcone identified himself and was permitted to leave.

On Tuesday, summonses were issued and Falcone will now have to appear in court at a later date.

“These are extremely difficult times in which all of us are called upon to be considerate of each other— not to engage in intimidation and spread fear, as alleged in this case,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.

“We must do everything we can to deter this type of conduct and any similar conduct that harms others during this emergency.

Falcone is charged with terroristic threats, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and harassment.

