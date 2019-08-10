NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has arrested Jon Jay Benedict, of New Port Richey, for abuse of an elderly or disabled adult.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 4, the elderly gentleman needed assistance using the bathroom because of a disability impacting his arms and hands. Investigators claim due to this, he was calling for help when Benedict entered the bathroom and began yelling at him before allegedly head butting him approximately four to five times.

The affidavit claims a witness saw Benedict head butt the elderly gentleman and had to "physically restrain" Benedict during the incident.

Benedict reportedly admitted to the act and told deputies that he "lost it" after all the yelling in the home, according to the affidavit.

Benedict was released from the Pasco County Jail on Oct. 5 on $250 bond.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter