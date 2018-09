The Hernando County Sheriff's Office took a man in custody after he barricaded himself in a home for several hours.

The incident took place on Long Hill Court near Augustine Road.

Deputies say the man was taken into custody, and no one was injured.

Stay with WTSP.com as this story develops.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP