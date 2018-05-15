BRADENTON, Fla. - Sandy DeLand was just trying to sell a wave runner on Craigslist.

But she said Terry Mudge was so upset that he didn't get it that he used her photo and phone number to place an explicit ad on the website.

"It's been very scary as well as embarrassing," she said. "I just don't know if I open my gate who's going to be out there. I could hear the bing bing bing bing bing. They were just coming in one after another.”

She received hundreds of emails and text messages.

Even a convicted pedophile was trying to get into her home.

Allover a wave runner that was sold to the first person with cash in hand.

“I can't fathom someone being so vindictive to do something like that," DeLand said. "I mean saying he was going to get even and that there would be consequences I don't know how much thought he put into what he did."

Mudge is charged with a second-degree felony for falsely using the identity of an elderly woman.

The explicit ad was removed two days after it was posted on March 18, but DeLand kept receiving messages.

“This was hell," she said. "I'm not a prude by any means but I do have feelings and this was very embarrassing to even read these things. Plus, I was frightened. We're two older women living here by ourselves. We have dogs and stuff but we didn't know. These sexual predators are capable of anything.”

