MARGATE, Fla. — A South Florida police officer has found himself on the other side of the law.

Andrew Christian Hammock, 46, of Boca Raton, is accused of soliciting pictures from a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to a complaint, Hammock was employed as an officer with the Margate Police Department.

From Feb. 14 through March 17 of this year, Hammock is accused of engaging in social media chats with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Investigators say Hammock asked the child to produce and send him porn on multiple occasions and indicated his desire to engage in sexual conduct with the “child,” who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

Hammock was arrested Tuesday at the City of Margate Police Department.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter