Mayor raises flag of inclusivity at METRO's new healthcare space for PRIDE

METRO Inclusive Health is expanding and renovating a new location on North Nebraska Avenue.

TAMPA, Fla. — Many of the Bay area's PRIDE events were cancelled this month because of the pandemic.

During this time, taking care of yourself and your health is a priority.

That's why Tampa Mayor Jane Castor closed out PRIDE month raising a flag of inclusivity at one of Tampa's landmark buildings where doctors and social support workers at METRO Inclusive Health will soon help even more people.

Community leaders were part of Tuesday's event at the former Historic German American Club.

The health care provider is doubling its capacity it currently has at its Ybor City location by renovating and adding on to the property on North Nebraska to include more than 30,000 square feet of space.

The mayor says she’s attended several events with the non-profit and feels METRO is a gem in our community, providing primary care to people of all ages.

“When you think, quite often, about gay and transgender youth, there is a high degree of depression in those communities, and quite often, individuals who don’t feel like they have any one to turn to. Metro inclusive is that place that everyone, everyone can turn to,” Castor said.

METRO's Inclusivity Icon flag incorporates various identities within the LGBTQ+ community enclosed in a bracket for "inclusivity."

