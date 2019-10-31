TAMPA, Fla. — No one was seriously injured when a car crashed into Mel's Hot Dogs on Thursday in Tampa.
Mel's Hot Dogs is a Tampa institution, opening near Busch Gardens in 1973.
Tampa police say a man and woman in their 30s were in the car that slammed into the restaurant located at 4136 East Busch Boulevard.
Officers are investigating.
