TAMPA, Fla. — No one was seriously injured when a car crashed into Mel's Hot Dogs on Thursday in Tampa.

Mel's Hot Dogs is a Tampa institution, opening near Busch Gardens in 1973.

Tampa police say a man and woman in their 30s were in the car that slammed into the restaurant located at 4136 East Busch Boulevard.

Officers are investigating.

