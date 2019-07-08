Thirty-one people dead, at least 50 injured: Twelve hours apart, these are the staggering numbers of people killed or wounded in the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

These are the weapons the accused shooters used.

El Paso

The El Paso shooter is said to have used an AK-47 variant known as a WASR 10 rifle, according to The Trace. The independent, nonprofit outlet devoted to gun-related news reports the shooter used 8M3 ammunition that's known to expand and fragment upon impact.

After driving 10 hours from where he lived in Allen, Texas, CBS News reports, the shooter arrived in El Paso. According to the New York Times, the gunman posted a "hate-filled," anti-immigrant manifesto online just 19 minutes before the first 911 call at the Walmart in El Paso.

He was said to have cased the store, walking around to see who was inside, ABC News reports, before going back outside to arm himself with protective earmuffs, safety glasses and the rifle.

El Paso police Chief Gregory K. Allen told NBC News the first call came in at 10:39 a.m. Saturday, and police were on scene six minutes later. The gunman surrendered to law enforcement, who did not fire one shot, the Los Angeles Times reports.

He was in custody by 1:37 p.m.

Twenty people were killed at the scene, and 26 people were injured. Of those injured, two later died at a hospital.

The gun's capacity

USA Today reports Ohio and Texas allow the firearm and its magazines to be sold.

The Romanian-styled, semi-automatic WASR 10 rifle is typically used by sport shooters and usually comes with one 30-round standard capacity magazine, as shown by Atlantic Firearms. It retails between $600 and $800.

The rifle has a 7.62x39mm caliber and the Poynter Institute reports the WASR is a "civilian version of the fully automatic AK-47 version." Just as a comparison, Poynter adds AKs have a "maximum effective range" of around 300 yards and ARs have an 800-yard range.

The Russian-developed 8M3 made during the First Chechen War in the late 90s is made with a soft metal surrounded by a layer of harder metal, The Trace reports. The rounds can pierce straight through tissue and have shaped hollowpoints, with a dimple on the end, which can deform and expand the metal on impact -- causing further damage to tissue and organs.

8M3, sometimes referred to as the 'coveted' ammunition round, was banned by the international conflict under the Hague Convention due to its "uniquely destructive properties," The Trace also reports. The ammunition was imported to the United States for several years from Russian and European manufacturers for commercial purposes, but has slowed over the years due to demand and availability.

Dayton

The reported time it took the gunman to shoot and kill nine people and injured 14 more was just 30 seconds.

Poynter reports the shooter used a modified .223 caliber rifle, or an AR-15 type semi-automatic weapon.

After driving his sister and another person to Dayton's Oregon District, investigators say the gunman separated from the group and armed himself with the rifle. He wore a mask, vest and hearing protection before shooting his first victim in an alley, authorities say. After walking through the alley, law enforcement officers said he fired dozens of rounds, killing his sister and seven others.

Police officers say they first heard gunshots at 1:05 a.m., and six officers engaged him within 20 seconds.

Thirty seconds after the shooting, he reportedly tried to follow some of the people who ran away from the scene into a liquor store and was killed by officers in front of the store.

The gun's capacity

The gunman purchased his weapon legally online through a Texas retailer, USA Today reports. A firearm dealer transferred it to him after being required to perform a background check.

NBC News reports he used 100-round double-drum magazines and a pistol brace. According to USA TODAY, the gunman fired at least 41 rounds in about 30 seconds.

For context, one AR-15 manual lists its maximum effective rate of semi-automatic fire as 45 rounds per minute.

The "AR-15-like" rifle pictured above was used by the gunman in the deadly mass shooting in Ohio

Dayton PD

A Florida radiologist who treated some of the Parkland shooting victims wrote, "A typical AR-15 bullet leaves the barrel traveling almost three times faster than—and imparting more than three times the energy of—a typical 9mm bullet from a handgun."

The radiologist added that a rifle with a 50-round capacity can allow more "lethal bullets" to be fired quickly without the need for reloading.

