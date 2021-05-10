x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Analyst who gave info for Steele dossier arrested in special counsel probe

The arrest of Igor Danchenko is part of special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

WASHINGTON — A Russian analyst who helped provide information for the so-called Steele Dossier of research used during the Trump-Russia investigation has been arrested as part of an ongoing special counsel investigation, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The arrest of Igor Danchenko occurred Thursday and is part of special counsel John Durham's probe into the origins of the Russia investigation, according to the person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what charges Danchenko might face.

The New York Times first reported the arrest. A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment, and a lawyer for Danchenko had no immediate comment.

Related Articles

In Other News

No, daylight saving time does not significantly save electricity in the US