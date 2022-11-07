WATCH: Police save baby who stopped breathing during battle with RSV

Bodycam video shows members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department performing chest compressions on the 1-month-old.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a parent's worst nightmare.

On Monday, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department released bodycam video of Officer Richard DuChaine saving the life of a 1-month-old baby girl after she had stopped breathing on Nov. 3.

According to KCPD, the two officers arrived before EMS and ran into the house, where the baby's fathered handed over the child to DuChaine.

The agency says DuChaine began infant chest compressions, which was followed by back thrusts. The baby then started to breathe again and the second officer began to check for obstructions.

KCTV says baby Kamiyah had stopped breathing because she was battling Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. According to the CDC, RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

"She's still on a breathing machine and stuff," Kamiyah's mom, Tajanea Allen, said. "I'd rather for her to be on it than to be anywhere else, that's for sure."

Both officers were able to visit Kamiyah in the hospital, sharing a touching photo.

"Seeing that she's okay, that she's breathing, that was the most rewarding part," DuChaine said.

Allen says the goal is to bring baby Kamiyah home in time for Thanksgiving. She is stable now and continues to improve each day.

"Richard DuChaine is a hero," Allen said. "He saved my daughter's life. I would do anything for that man. He saved my daughter and I am very grateful for that."

In other parts of the U.S., including the Tampa Bay area, health officials are seeing an increase of RSV cases.

"Experts think infections from RSV increased recently because children are more vulnerable now, no longer sheltered from common bugs as they were during pandemic lockdowns," the Associated Press reports.