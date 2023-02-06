FBI: Maryland woman conspired with Florida neo-Nazi to destroy power grid

Sarah Beth Clendaniel and Florida neo-Nazi Brandon Russell conspired to attack the Baltimore-area power grid, according to U.S. officials.

BALTIMORE — Two people, a Maryland woman and a Florida man with neo-Nazi ties, were arrested for conspiring to attack Baltimore's power grid, U.S. officials announced Monday morning.

Sarah Beth Clendaniel allegedly told an FBI informant her plans to shoot energy substations north of the Baltimore area, according to CBS Baltimore. She and Brandon Russell worked together and aimed to "quote, completely destroy this whole city," said Erek Barron, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, during a news conference.

Russell, a neo-Nazi group leader who stockpiled explosive material in the Florida apartment where a friend killed two roommates in May 2017, posted links to publically available maps of infrastructure that included locations of electrical substations, The Baltimore Banner reported.

Russell was sentenced to five years in federal prison in early 2018. He was not charged in the killings, according to The Associated Press, which exposed the roommates' memberships in an obscure neo-Nazi group called the Atomwaffen Division.

"Marylanders can rest assured that a threat to disrupt their daily lives by attacking the local power grid has been stopped," FBI Special Agent in Charge Thomas Sobocinski said.