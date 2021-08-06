Biden's tan suit choice sparks Twitter trending topic, again

Yes, previous presidents have worn tan suits. But in 2014, it became national drama.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden spoke Friday on the nation's latest jobs report, which showed the U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July — exceeding economists' forecast.

But on Twitter, the reaction was more so about what the president was wearing: a tan suit.

A president wearing a taupe-colored suit isn't necessarily uncommon. The Washington Post said Ronald Reagan donned one. So did Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and others. When then-president Barack Obama wore one on Aug. 28, 2014, while discussing ISIS in the Middle East, it became a national drama of sorts.

Republican Rep. Peter King of New York said the suit showed a "lack of seriousness," the Post reported. Former Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs called it "un-presidental," CNN recalled on the fifth anniversary of the non-scandal, while surmising the color was a sort of hidden message.

Fast-forward to 2021 and, well, tan suit talk is back.