CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Five bounty hunters in Tennessee were found not guilty on nearly all charges after gunning down an innocent man, according to several media reports.

Fox 17 Nashville reported Jalen Milan, 24, was killed in April 2017 when police said the bounty hunters shot at the wrong car.

The Leaf Chronicle reported the five bounty hunters are not guilty on all counts with the exception of Joshua Young, who was convicted of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. His sentencing date is scheduled for Oct. 16, according to the newspaper.

Two of them – Jonathan Schnepp Jr., 33, and Kenneth Chiasson, 40 – reached plea deals ahead of the trial, according to the Leaf Chronicle.

The remaining five defendants on trial included William Byles II, 32; Antwon Keesee, 33; Roger West Jr., 32; and Joshua Young, 28; and Prentice Williams.

The Leaf Chronicle reported the bounty hunters each faced 16 charges, including first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, employing firearms in the commission of a dangerous felony, and felony reckless endangerment.

According to the publication, the defense’s lawyers argued the bounty hunters were acting in self-defense, as Milan sped off and struck some bounty hunters in the process.

