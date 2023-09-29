Madison Argo was the current band director at Wheeler High School in Marietta and had recently began his second year.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A high school band director in Cobb County has sadly died.

Madison Argo was the current band director at Wheeler High School in Marietta and had recently began his second year in the position before he passed away. A Cobb County School District spokesperson did not give Argo's age or how he died.

Argo was young, however. He was a 2014 graduate of Auburn University where he served as the head drum major of the 380-member Auburn University Band, according to his biography on the Wheeler High School website.

He received his undergraduate degree in music education before receiving his master's degree in wind conducting from Ball State University just two years ago.

After he received his master's, Argo went on to become the assistant band director at Rowlett High School in Rowlett, Texas.

He then joined Wheeler High School and the Cobb County School District in July 2022 where he had been ever since.

"We mourn along with the Wheeler High School community following the passing of the school's band director," a Wheeler High School spokesperson said. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who are grieving. School counselors will continue to be available to support students and staff during this difficult time."

Argo also served on the staff for the Macy's Great American Marching Band which performs in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the past eight seasons.