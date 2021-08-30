Animal rights group attacks Biden Administration for allegedly leaving behind contract working dogs in Afghanistan

The right group is calling on Congress to classify contract working dogs on the same level as military working dogs.

After the Biden Administration completely withdrew the last soldiers in Afghanistan, an animal rights group released a statement Monday concerned that the U.S. military allegedly left service dogs behind in Kabul, Afghanistan.

American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin R. Ganzert argued that the dogs allegedly left behind deserve a better fate after the work they have done for the U.S. military.

"I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies," Ganzert said in a statement. "These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned."

In announcing the completion of the evacuation and ending of a 20-year war, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the last planes took off from Kabul airport one minute before midnight in Kabul.

The CEO of the animal rights group fears that the dogs who were allegedly left in Afghanistan could meet a tragic death or worse.

American Humane is calling on Congress to take action to classify contract working dogs on the same level as military working dogs in order to avoid this in the future.