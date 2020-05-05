Drunk Corvette driver caught going 192 mph 'on his way to go eat breakfast,' troopers say

The speed limit is 60 mph.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Speeding is one thing, driving drunk is something else.

And tearing down a street at 192 mph in search of an early morning hangover cure is a completely different story altogether.

That’s what troopers say a 31-year-old driver was caught doing over the weekend after flying past a speed trap in a 2008 Chevrolet Corvette.

Fox News reports the speed limit on that particular stretch of two-lane highway in Snohomish is 60 mph.

“The guy said he was on his way to go eat breakfast,” Trooper Heather Axtman told a local newspaper.

We all know Corvettes are fast – but this fast?

An automotive publication called The Drive speculated, based on the model year, the car was most likely a 7.0-liter Z06 with a V-8 that pumps out 505 horsepower.

“A motorcycle, that’s a speed we would see, but a car? That is so incredibly fast,” Axtman said.

She told HeraldNet the trooper lost sight of the corvette for a few minutes then caught up with the driver on a dead-end road.

He was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence.

According to Fox News, Washington State troopers have seen an increase in excessive speeding since the stay at home order reduced traffic. A driver was caught last week going 180 mph in a 70-mph zone.

