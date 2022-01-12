Delta Air Lines extends deadline to rebook flights for a couple more years

Customers and eCredit holders have through New Year's Eve 2023 to rebook their flights, Delta said.

Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday it will extend flexibility for rebooking and traveling through 2024 to give customers "peace of mind." The airline also said its operation has stabilized following the holidays and the omicron COVID-19 surge.

Delta said in a statement that all customers who are booked for travel in 2022 or who buy a ticket in 2022 can rebook. They just need to do it by Dec. 31, 2023. The rebook can even be for a flight in 2024.

The policy extends to existing eCredit holders. Delta said on its website that "eCredits are a specific monetary value that can be applied as payment toward the cost of a Delta ticket and any government-imposed taxes and fees."

Delta said it will take some time to update its system, so eCredit customers shouldn't worry if they don't see a new expiration date on their documents right away.

It's the first major U.S. airline to announce the change, USA TODAY reports.

Additionally, the airline said Delta Vacations customers with existing vouchers or upcoming vacation travel plans can get a one-year travel credit extension.

"We want to ensure our customers enjoy peace of mind when booking or rebooking their Delta trips this year," Delta Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband said in a statement.

During Delta's year-end financial report Thursday, CEO Ed Bastian addressed concern over the omicron variant's spread across the county, notably impacting staffing, which has resulted in hundreds of canceled flights from multiple airlines at the start of the year.

He added that despite those challenges, the company's operation is now stable and has returned to "pre-holiday performance."