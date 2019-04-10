NEOSHO, Missouri — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office wants to know who is responsible for skinning a beagle alive.

The sheriff’s office said they went to an animal abuse call in the city of Neosho, Missouri, when they found the dog with 75-percent of its skin removed. She was still alive when deputies found her.

After an examination, a veterinarian said the injuries were too severe and she was euthanized.

Deputies continued investigating and found out the dog came from a good home but it escaped from her house while her owners were gone. Unfortunately, someone found her and mutilated her, deputies said.

Newton County’s Sheriff and several citizens of Neosho are now offering an award for $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person involved.

If anyone has any information on this case please contact the Neosho Police Department at 417-451-8012 or The Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 417-451-8300.

