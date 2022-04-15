Easter 2022: Which grocery stores will be open, closed?

WASHINGTON — If you need some last minute Easter candy or brunch ingredients this Sunday, your store of choice may just happen to be closed for the day.
For instance, as long as it's not too late, you'll be able to hit up Walmart for anything you need, but don't bother showing up to buy in bulk at Sam's Club or Costco.
Here's a list of which major retail and pharmacy chains will keep their doors open on Easter, and which ones will be closed until Monday.
Grocery stores, pharmacies open on Easter
These chains plan to stay open for Easter, but some locations may have adjusted hours by location or may not be offering full services. Easter hours can also vary for stores inside shopping centers, so double check before you head out.
- BJ's Wholesale Club (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- CVS (Hours vary by location, pharmacy hours may differ)
- Dollar General (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Dollar Tree (Hours vary by location)
- Family General (Hours vary by location)
- Rite Aid (Hours vary by location, pharmacy hours may differ)
- Trader Joe's (Hours vary by location)
- Walgreens (Hours vary by location, pharmacy hours may differ)
- Walmart (Hours vary by location, some pharmacies may be closed)
- Whole Foods (Hours vary by location)
- Kroger-operated stores, including Kroger, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, etc. (Hours vary by location, pharmacies closed)
- Kroger: Open until 6 p.m.
Most major national fast food chains also plan to stay open for Easter, including Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, McDonald's and Taco Bell. Many locations will be privately owned, so it's best to double check before making dinner plans.