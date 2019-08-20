EL PASO, Texas — A man who lost his wife in the El Paso mass shooting also had his SUV stolen and wrecked after her funeral.

The pressure washer Antonio Bosco used for his mobile car wash job was also inside, CBS in Dallas-Fort Worth said. But just after hundreds of people turned up to his wife's funeral after he feared no one would show up, he is getting help from his neighbors.

On Monday, Casa Ford gave Bosco a new Escape and a trailer.

An anonymous also donor gave him a new pressure washer.

Basco didn't speak, but he hugged those who were there for the presentation, KVIA said.

Last week, Basco had said he and his wife Margie Reckard had no family, so he invited the public to her funeral.

In the end, thousands of people came to pay their respects.

