Florida couple, friend arrested for participating Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The three are accused of making their way into the Capitol building as lawmakers convened to count electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Florida couple and their friend face multiple charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice announced.

Leslie Gray, 56; Traci Isaacs, 52; and her husband, Luis Hallon, 67; each are accused of various misdemeanor offenses for disrupting a joint session of Congress as lawmakers met to count electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election in which President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump.

Gray and Isaacs face additional felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, and destruction of documents, respectively.

All were arrested Wednesday in St. Cloud, Florida.

Court documents allege Gray visited Washington, D.C., with her friends on Jan. 6 while in the days prior, Isaacs asked to become a volunteer with the Oath Keepers. Isaacs indicated on her application to the anti-government militia that she was a paramedic, the DOJ said.

During the afternoon of the Capitol attack, Isaacs and Hallon allegedly entered through the rotunda doors of the building and remained inside for about 14 minutes. Gray entered a few minutes earlier and recorded video, in which the DOJ stated she said, "I am in Congress. This is our house. This is our house! … I don’t know what we are doing now but we are in here. We’ve taken it."

She, too, reportedly yelled "traitor" at law enforcement officers.

The DOJ says the FBI was able to recover deleted text messages Isaacs and others sent about the Jan. 6 riot. She reportedly told someone, "Delete anything I sent you please. Feds are going after people hard."