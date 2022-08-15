The goat was seen being taken from the fairgrounds on Saturday evening, then spotted at a Walmart in Lacey several hours later.

ELMA, Wash. — A 3-month old goat is missing after she was allegedly stolen from the Grays Harbor County Fair in Elma on Saturday evening.

Penny is a Nigerian Dwarf goat that requires special care. She was seen being taken from the fairgrounds at 6:15 p.m., then spotted at a Walmart in Lacey several hours later, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office.

According to Crime Stoppers of South Sound, there are three people wanted in connection with the alleged crime. That includes a woman between the ages of 18 and 25 who was seen taking the goat from the fair, according to Crime Stoppers.

Security cameras captured the suspects leaving a Walmart in Lacey. They have not been identified.

📢UPDATE📣 pictures of the three individuals wanted for this crime have been added. 🚨 STOLEN 🚨 from Grays Harbor County... Posted by Crime Stoppers of South Sound on Sunday, August 14, 2022