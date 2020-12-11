Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving 2020

WASHINGTON — Shopping in-person on Thanksgiving Day is the latest aspect of 2020 to be disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. At least 10 major retailers who were open on Thanksgiving Day in 2019 have decided to keep stores closed this year.
Instead of encouraging shoppers to come into stores on Thanksgiving Day, businesses have been offering early deals and encouraging customers to shop online to try and reinvent what holiday shopping looks like during a pandemic. The CDC has encouraged Americans to avoid shopping in crowded stores around Thanksgiving because it's considered a higher-risk activity for spreading COVID-19. Most major retailers do plan to still open on Black Friday, but with added safety measures in place.
For the most part, convenience stores, grocery stores and some drug store chains are generally open on Thanksgiving and that remains the case this year.
Here's a look at who will be open and who will be closed. Even stores that are open on Thanksgiving may have abbreviated hours, so be sure to check local store hours.
Stores open on Thanksgiving Day 2020
- Bass Pro Shops
- Big Lots (Most stores open from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. local time)
- Cabela's
- Family Dollar
- Dollar Tree
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Kmart
- Whole Foods
- H-E-B
- Kroger-operated stores (Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Smith’s, etc. Most close between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. local time)
Stores that opened on Thanksgiving in 2019, but are closed in 2020
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- GameStop
- JCPenney
- Kohl's
- Macy's
- Sears
- Target
- Ulta Beauty
- Walmart
Closed on Thanksgiving
- Abt
- Academy Sports
- Ace Hardware
- ALDI
- American Girl
- Army and Air Force Exchange stores
- At Home
- AT&T
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ's
- Blain's Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Campmor
- The Container Store
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Dillard's
- Guitar Center
- Harbor Freight Tools
- H&M Stores
- Half Price Books
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (Each store sets its own hours)
- Lamps Plus
- Levin Furniture
- Lowe's
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Petco
- Petsmart
- Publix
- Marshall's
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Patagonia
- Pier 1
- Raymour & Flanigan
- REI (Will also be closed on Black Friday)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply Stores
- True Value (Stores may decide on their own, but are traditionally closed)
- West Marine Stores