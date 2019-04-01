The Internal Revenue Service was not exempt when the government shutdown, and is operating with only one in eight workers as the standoff between the president and Congress drags on for another day.

So what does that mean when it comes time to file your taxes?

First off, although the government has partially shut down, that doesn't mean your taxes aren't due. When April 15 rolls around, you're expected to pay.

The IRS didn't plan for tax season to start until late January, so if the shutdown ends in the next couple of weeks, your taxes shouldn't be affected.

However, if the shutdown goes into tax season, the IRS might have to bring in furloughed employees without pay until the government opens up.

If the shutdown stretches into February, you will be able to submit your tax returns, but refunds will not be issued until the government reopens. Even then, you can expect your refund to take a bit longer than usual.

The Wall Street Journal reports this could affect billions of dollars in refunds.

Information from KGW-TV and the Wall Street Journal was used in this report.

