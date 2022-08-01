Prize-winning dog, van stolen from South St. Paul

Jasper the Boxer was in a silver van in front of the Envision Hotel Saturday when both were taken.

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman watched in horror on Saturday morning while her prize-winning dog and her minivan were stolen from the South St. Paul hotel where she was staying, and is now asking for the public to help her get her dog back.

Michelle Cramblett Baker and her boxer Jasper were in town for the Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show, and spent the night at the Envision Hotel in South St. Paul. In a social media post, Baker said Jasper was in a kennel in the back of her 2013 silver Town and County minivan when the vehicle was stolen.

The van had Illinois license plate AH26052 at the time of theft, and purple and pink tie-dyed seat covers. Baker said there were dog decals on the back license plate.

Baker told KARE 11 that Jasper responds to his name and is very friendly and that there will be a large cash reward for anyone that can provide information to help find him.

She implores whoever stole her dog to please leave him in a warm place, like at a veterinarian, a firehouse or at a police station. Baker said that the thief can keep her van and purse, as long as they return her missing dog.

In a post on social media, South Saint Paul Police wrote "As history has shown us many vehicles stolen during the cold weather months are used for transportation and then dumped, we are asking you to take look outside and up and down your block."

Police ask anyone who has seen the van or has information about its location to call 911.

A GoFundMe has been created and already is raising money for the reward for Jasper's safe return.

The stolen van is pictured here:

An image of Jasper the boxer, provided by his owner:

