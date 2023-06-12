Fire hazard prompts recall of John Deere utility vehicle

Those who have the recalled models should stop using them immediately and contact an authorized dealer for a free inspection.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several models of a John Deere utility vehicle have been recalled after reports of a fuel leak that could pose a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall applies to John Deere XUV590E, XUV590M and XUV590M S4 Gator utility vehicles. The CPSC said fuel can leak from under the fuel cap, which poses a fire hazard.

These utility vehicles were recalled on June 8 and it applies to about 1,600 products that were sold between December 2022 and March 2023 at John Deere dealerships and online; additionally, about 60 vehicles were sold in Canada, CPSC says.

The Gator utility vehicles have side-by-side seating for two or four people and were sold in green and yellow, olive and black, or TrueTimber Kanati Camo colors.

Here's how you can tell if your Gator has been recalled: The above model numbers are printed on the hood. Once locating that, find the serial number located on the vehicle frame to the right of the rear hitch receiver.

The following serial numbers are included in this recall:

1M0590EA+PM060098 through PM060266

1M0590ED+PM060005 through PM060027

1M0590MA+PM060654 through PM061746

1M0590MA+PM061746

1M0590MA+PM061746 1M0590MD+PM060005 through PM060017

1M0590MB+PM060225 through PM060631

1M0590ME+PM060009 through PM060015

If you have one of the recalled vehicles, the CPSC says to stop using it immediately and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and, if necessary, free repair.

The CPSC said John Deere is directly contacting all known buyers of the affected Gator utility vehicle.