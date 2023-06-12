Fire hazard prompts recall of John Deere utility vehicle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several models of a John Deere utility vehicle have been recalled after reports of a fuel leak that could pose a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The recall applies to John Deere XUV590E, XUV590M and XUV590M S4 Gator utility vehicles. The CPSC said fuel can leak from under the fuel cap, which poses a fire hazard.
These utility vehicles were recalled on June 8 and it applies to about 1,600 products that were sold between December 2022 and March 2023 at John Deere dealerships and online; additionally, about 60 vehicles were sold in Canada, CPSC says.
The Gator utility vehicles have side-by-side seating for two or four people and were sold in green and yellow, olive and black, or TrueTimber Kanati Camo colors.
Here's how you can tell if your Gator has been recalled: The above model numbers are printed on the hood. Once locating that, find the serial number located on the vehicle frame to the right of the rear hitch receiver.
The following serial numbers are included in this recall:
- 1M0590EA+PM060098 through PM060266
- 1M0590ED+PM060005 through PM060027
- 1M0590MA+PM060654 through PM061746
1M0590MA+PM061746
- 1M0590MD+PM060005 through PM060017
- 1M0590MB+PM060225 through PM060631
- 1M0590ME+PM060009 through PM060015
If you have one of the recalled vehicles, the CPSC says to stop using it immediately and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free inspection and, if necessary, free repair.
The CPSC said John Deere is directly contacting all known buyers of the affected Gator utility vehicle.
As of June 12, no injuries have been reported, the recall alert says.