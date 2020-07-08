Mother with cancer fulfills dying wish of marrying her boyfriend

Her hospital and local marriage bureau helped make it happen.

LAS VEGAS — A 33-year-old Las Vegas woman and mother of three has fulfilled her dying wish to marry the man she loves.

Alysia wed her boyfriend, Daniel, this week at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where she's been battling leukemia.

The hospital said she told them of her dream to be married, and her caretakers made it happen just six hours later. According to television station KTNV, the Clark County Marriage Bureau even helped the couple quickly get their marriage license despite the fact that Alysia couldn't leave the hospital.

After the wedding, Alysia was airlifted to Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City.

"We are sending our love and prayers to both of them," Southern Hills Hospital wrote in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe page arranged by her boyfriend says the couple met in January, and their love quickly blossomed.

"We brought balance to each others' [lives] that we didn't know that we deserved," Daniel wrote.

Daniel is now the stepfather to the three children. They range in age from 5 to 13.

According to the GoFundMe page, Daniel was laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.

