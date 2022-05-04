DFW weather updates: Here's what damage we're seeing after North Texas severe storms

Aerial footage showed several badly damaged homes and buildings after severe storms rolled through North Texas on Monday night.

DALLAS — Severe weather rolled through North Texas on Monday night, and we were getting a look at its impact early Tuesday.

Damage was confirmed in Johnson County near Egan and in Collin County near Blue Ridge.

The National Weather Service, which assesses storm damage, was sending survey crews to the Blue Ridge and Celina area in Collin County; Joshua to near Midlothian in Johnson and Ellis counties; and Kemp in Kaufman County to near Mabank in Van Zandt County.

Here's what we're seeing and hearing from officials, so far:

Damage reports

- On April 5, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado hit Blue Ridge. The tornado produced estimated winds of 100 mph, according to NWS.

- A radar-confirmed storm touched town in north Johnson County near Joshua and Alvarado. Debris was observed on radar. City officials are reporting wires down throughout the county.

In Johnson County near Egan, WFAA crews saw downed trees and building damage after a radar-confirmed tornado moved through the area. WFAA meteorologist Mariel Ruiz saw heavy damage at a manufacturing facility near Egan:

Aerial footage showed more damage, including a home that had a badly damaged roof that was almost entirely ripped off.

- In Tarrant County, the Keller Police Department confirms that a three-alarm fire at a residence along the 1800 bloke of Broken Bend Drive in Westlake was caused by a lightning strike.

All occupants have been evacuated from the house, but at least two firefighters were reportedly injured while combatting the blaze, which has extended through the roof of the house. Crews from Grapevine, Southlake, Keller and North Richland Hills were assisting in the fire.

- In Collin County, the National Weather Service is reporting at least that one home lost a roof to winds and at least one structure has partially collapsed in Blue Ridge at the intersection of FM 545 and Church Street.

Officials in Blue Ridge on Tuesday morning confirmed several downed trees and damage to metal buildings and roofs. At least two buildings lost a roof, including the town fire department's administration building.

- Also in Collin County, the City of McKinney confirmed that first-responders performed three separate water rescues as a result of flash flooding -- at 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway, at Park View Avenue and Gerry Lane, and at 5001 McKinney Ranch Parkway. Four people in total were safely rescued, city officials confirmed.

Also in McKinney, high waters were causing issues at Towne Lake Park. Around 8 a.m., a school bus got stuck while trying to turn around to avoid the water. Children could be seen getting off the bus to get on another bus.

- Also in Collin County, officials have closed State Highway 78/Williford Road in both directions due to high waters.

- In Ellis County, crews have responded to an overturned 18-wheeler near the intersection of state highways 67 and 287 in Midlothian, causing traffic delays.

Injuries

While no official injuries or deaths had been reported in North Texas, WFAA spoke with a man who was being taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth after he was in an RV that flipped in Johnson County.

This happened near Egan. The man, Shaun Zeleny, was helping his stepdaughter, who was stuck inside the RV. The RV, which was parked behind their home, flipped in the radar-confirmed tornado, and Zeleny was injured. He told WFAA that he was going to be OK. His stepdaughter was not injured.