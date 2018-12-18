Just over a month after losing to Democrat Kysten Sinema, Martha McSally will get her shot to represent Arizona in the United States Senate.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday he's appointing McSally to fill John McCain's seat days after Sen. Jon Kyl turned in his resignation letter.

Kyl will resign on Dec. 31. He had said when Ducey appointed him following McCain's death in September that he was only committing to serving out the current session of Congress.

"With her experience and long record of service, Martha is uniquely qualified to step up and fight for Arizona’s interests in the U.S. Senate," Ducey said in a statement. "I thank her for taking on this significant responsibility and look forward to working with her and Senator-Elect Sinema to get positive things done.”

McSally served two terms in the House of Representatives from Arizona's Second Congressional District prior to running for Senate this past November.

Cindy McCain said she respected Ducey's decision to fill her late husband's Senate seat.

"Arizonans will be pulling for her, hoping that she will follow his example of selfless leadership," McCain said.

My husband’s greatest legacy was placing service to AZ & USA ahead of his own self-interest. I respect @dougducey's decision to appoint @RepMcSally to fill the remainder of his term. Arizonans will be pulling for her, hoping that she will follow his example of selfless leadership — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) December 18, 2018

McSally will serve until 2020, when she will run in the next general election.

"I am humbled and grateful to have this opportunity to serve and be a voice for all Arizonans," McSally said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Senator-Elect Kyrsten Sinema and getting to work from day one.”