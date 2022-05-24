Traveling nurse from Pasco County has camper stolen in LA

The camper with all her belongings and her dog was taken while she worked as a pediatric nurse.

LOS ANGELES — A Pasco County woman, working as a traveling nurse in Los Angeles is homeless. Her vintage camper and her dog were stolen over the weekend while she worked at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Mason Gray says she parked her Jeep and camper across the street from the hospital where she's been working for the last two weeks. She says she walked her dog, Bexley, around 10 p.m. Saturday, then when she got off work Sunday morning, the camper and Bexley were gone.

"I was so happy to be in Los Angeles and then I get to my vehicle and the camper is gone. Now I'm just at this point where I want to make sure my dog is safe," she said.

Gray has been persistent in her search for her camper and her six-year-old dog. She was able to get surveillance video from a nearby business of a dark pickup truck driving off with her camper. Her camper is pretty distinct. It's a tan 1970's vintage model and it had everything she owned inside it. Gray just bought the camper for this trip from the Tampa Bay area to California.

We talked to Gray late Monday night over the phone. She's a graduate of Land-O-Lakes High school and the University of South Florida. She says she spent most of the pandemic working at AdventHealth Carrollwood.

Gray recently decided to start traveling again and headed to Los Angeles. She tells us she's overwhelmed knowing she's homeless. A bit of good news though, she texted us early Tuesday morning later that her dog has been found and she was on her way to be reunited with Bexley. The camper and all her belongings are still missing.