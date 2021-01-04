x
Reports: Multiple people killed in shooting in Orange, Calif.

The shooting happened in a business complex about five miles northeast of Disneyland.
Multiple people were killed in a shooting in Orange, Calif., Wednesday night, according to several local news reports. At least two reports indicated four people were dead and two more were injured. A report from KABC indicated at least two dead.

The shooting happened in a business complex about five miles northeast of Disneyland. KNBC, citing the Orange Police Department, reported that officers responded to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. and arrived as shots were being fired. Mutiple victims "including fatalities" were found at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.