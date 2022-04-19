Investigating police say after obtaining a video of the fight, they can confirm that it was a one-on-one altercation.

CLIFTON, Texas — The Clifton Police Department is investigating a fight after a 17-year-old Clifton High School student was allegedly attacked Monday night at the Clifton City Park.

Investigating police say after obtaining a video of the fight, they can confirm that it was an one-on-one altercation. Police say there were other people there during the fight, but they did not actively participate.

According to a Facebook post from the victim's sister, the 17-year-old was meeting a friend when the attack happened.

The victim's mom said in a Facebook post: "One other girl jumped out and started beating [her]. The others all stood around watching and encouraging it....and taking video. This was retaliation for a police report we made about a month ago."

The 17-year-old was sent to the hospital with multiple injuries, according to victim's sister.

One person was arrested Monday night for aggravated assault and police say other arrests are likely forthcoming.

Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton said he personally met with Clifton High School administrators Tuesday morning and can confirm that they are not taking this lightly. Those involved, even those not arrested, are being dealt with in a very serious manner and will not be posing a threat to other students at CHS for the foreseeable future, says the chief.

Investigating police say the attack was not random, but was possibly planned.

The investigation is still ongoing.