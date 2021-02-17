Pope starts Lent season with Ash Wednesday ceremony

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony used to see priests sprinkling ashes and marking a cross on each other's foreheads, as well as those of the faithful.

ROME, Italy — Pope Francis presided over the Vatican's Ash Wednesday ceremony, marking the start of the Catholic Church's Lent season in St Peter's Basilica.

This year, clergy could only sprinkle ashes on the backs of heads and kept their facemasks on, as to respect safety measures. The pope, who was the only one not wearing a mask during the ceremony, received ashes from Cardinal Angelo Comastri.

The Vatican launched its vaccination program on January 13, administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Vatican City has had 27 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including a cluster among the Swiss Guards last fall.

