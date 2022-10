One suspect is in custody and two employees — including at least one nurse — have died from gunshot wounds, officials at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A suspect was shot and arrested by Methodist Hospital police after he fatally shot two hospital employees on Saturday morning, hospital officials have confirmed.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, has now been charged with capital murder.

Hernandez was already on parole for aggravated robbery and was wearing an active ankle monitor.

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System Executive leadership said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time."

At about 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dallas officers responded to Methodist Hospital in the 1400 block of N. Beckley Avenue following reports of a shooting, according to reports. Upon arrival, police found two employees shot near the labor and delivery area of the hospital, sources told WFAA's Rebecca Lopez.

Two hospital employees -- including one nurse -- have died from gunshot wounds, the hospital confirmed in a statement.

The hospital said in a statement that a Methodist Health System police officer confronted the suspect on scene, then shot and injured him. The suspect was then detained, stabilized and taken to another local hospital.

Police have not released any information at this time concerning any motive that might have led to the shooting.

Sources say suspect at Methodist was shot by Methodist Police officer after suspect shot two nurses near the labor and delivery area. DPD Homicide and SIU units both at scene to help investigate. @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) October 22, 2022

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted that the Dallas Police Department's hearts go out to those affected by the shooting, adding that he was "outraged" at the "lack of accountability" in the justice system. Garcia further said that "the fact that, under this broken system, we give violent criminals more chances than our victims" is a "travesty."

Our hearts @DallasPD go out to the those affected by this tragedy,I’m outraged along with our community,at the lack of accountability,and the travesty of the fact that under this broken system,we give violent criminals more chances,than our victims.The pendulum has swung too far. https://t.co/zwJp3cMasv — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) October 23, 2022

Added Garcia: "The pendulum has swung too far."