TAMPA, Fla. — You may notice something more than just Christmas decorations at Tampa International Airport.

Monday morning, a banana was discovered duct-taped to a TPA sign.

On its Facebook page, the airport states bidding for the banana will start at $120,000, "serious inquiries only."

This display is a parody of a recent display and sale of a banana at Art Basel in Miami.

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's work of art sold for $120,000.

On Saturday, according to the Chicago Tribune, New York-based performance artist David Datuna pulled the banana off the wall and ate it. According to BBC, he said snacking on the banana was his own art performance.

He called the event: "Hungry Artist."

