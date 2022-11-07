Tampa mayor, police chief joined Biden to celebrate gun violence reduction legislation

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21 among other tighter restrictions.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Mayor Jane Castor, along with Tampa police chief Mary O'Connor and assistant chief Lee Bercaw, joined other mayors across the country at the White House on Monday to celebrate the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The legislation is one of the most significant gun violence reduction acts to pass Congress in 30 years, the mayor's office said in a news release.

"This important bipartisan and sensible legislation is a great first step that will reduce gun violence in our country," Castor said in a statement. "It will help keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them, including a red-flag law, similar to what was passed in Florida."

The new law comes one week after a gunman opened fire killing seven and injuring dozens more in Highland Park, Illinois at a July 4th parade. And weeks prior, there were mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

The bill toughens requirements for young people buying guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous.